West Ham Confirm Jack Wilshere Has Undergone Minor Surgery for an Ankle Injury

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

West Ham have confirmed that midfielder Jack Wilshere has undergone minor ankle surgery in what they describe as a "straightforward procedure."

The former Arsenal man underwent the operation in London in Monday morning. The surgeon confirmed that the procedure had gone to plan.

Wilshere will now have a short period of rest before beginning his rehabilitation process. He is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

"Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue,” said West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge in a club statement. "The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

"We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wilshere suffered the injury in training last week and missed this weekend's match at Everton, having started West Ham's first four matches of the season.

The 26-year-old struggled with maintaining his fitness during his time at Arsenal, missing over 150 matches so far in his career because of injuries.

In Wilshere's absence, a midfield trio of Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Declan Rice helped the Hammers to pick up their first points of the season with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)