West Ham Confirm Jack Wilshere Has Undergone Minor Surgery for an Ankle Injury

West Ham have confirmed that midfielder Jack Wilshere has undergone minor ankle surgery in what they describe as a "straightforward procedure."
The former Arsenal man underwent the operation in London in Monday morning. The surgeon confirmed that the procedure had gone to plan.
Wilshere will now have a short period of rest before beginning his rehabilitation process. He is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.
"Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue,” said West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge in a club statement. "The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.
"We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible."
Wilshere suffered the injury in training last week and missed this weekend's match at Everton, having started West Ham's first four matches of the season.
The 26-year-old struggled with maintaining his fitness during his time at Arsenal, missing over 150 matches so far in his career because of injuries.
In Wilshere's absence, a midfield trio of Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Declan Rice helped the Hammers to pick up their first points of the season with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park on Sunday.