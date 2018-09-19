Arsenal Issue Update on Injured Quartet as Gunners Prepare for Europa League Adventure

Ahead of Arsenal's Europa League tie with Ukrainian side FC Vorskla Poltava, Arsenal have updated their fans on the progress of some of their injured stars.

Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carl Jenkinson and Laurent Koscielny have all been missing from the Gunners squad with a variety of injuries, but coud return to the side in the near future after a promising update from the club.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

A statement on their official website, released ahead of Unai Emery's press conference for the match against Vorskla, said of Sead Kolasinac: "Left knee injury. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return during the month of October)."





Moving onto Maitland-Niles, the statement continued: "Small fracture to left fibula. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return to training in November)."

Jenkinson meanwhile seems closer to a return to fitness, with the Gunners update reading: "Significant sprain to right ankle. Aiming to return to training in October/November."





Finally, their update on Koscielny said: "Right Achilles tendon repair. Started working outside. Aiming to return to full training in November."

Outside of the injury updates provided, the post also states that there are no new injury concerns for Emery to contend with ahead of the Europa League tie.

TF-Images/GettyImages

They have been plunged into somewhat of a defensive crisis though, with the main bulk of their injury problems affecting the backline.





Their biggest miss has perhaps been Koscielny, with the Frenchman having suffered a serious Achilles injury during the Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid in May, causing him to miss France's World Cup triumph this summer.