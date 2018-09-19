Aston Villa Confirm Ross McCormack's Season Long Loan Move to Central Coast Mariners

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Aston Villa have confirmed the departure of out of favour forward Ross McCormack on a season long loan to Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners. 

It may come as a surprise to many Villa fans that the former Scotland international was still even at the Villans, having not made a single appearance for the club over the past 18 months. McCormack was ostracised from the senior squad in January 2017, after the 32-year-old refused to attend a training session. 

Since then, the £12m signing has enjoyed loan spells at Nottingham Forest and A-League side Melbourne City.

The Scottish striker's form at Melbourne City was undoubtedly the reason Central Coast Mariners have opted to bring McCormack back down under. 

During his previous loan spell in Australia, Ross McCormack scored a hugely impressive 13 games in just 15 appearances, helping Melbourne City to a third place finish. 

Darrian Traynor/GettyImages

Whether the former Fulham and Cardiff City man can repeat that form remains to be seen; but what is for certain, is that Steve Bruce and Aston Villa fans alike will once again be happy to see the back of Ross McCormack. 

Central Coast Mariners will kick start their 2018/19 A-League campaign away to Brisbane Roar on Sunday 21st October. 

