BT Sport Pundit Glenn Hoddle Rages at Tottenham Star for Costly Error Against Inter

BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle was infuriated by schoolboy defending from Tottenham winger Lucas Moura which condemned Spurs to defeat at San Siro against Inter on Tuesday.

Tottenham were winning and looking comfortable with five minutes to go, but somehow contrived to lose thanks to a brilliant volley from Mauro Icardi and a stoppage time header from Matias Vecino.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

It was the second goal that made Hoddle irate, as Moura was defending in the six-yard box but didn't stay on the goal line and was punished when Vecino diverted the ball just inside the post.

"That would do you as a manager," said Hoddle, quoted by HITC. “He heads that away if he stands still. What he is doing there, I don’t know. If you’re there, you take responsibility. As the ball is in flight, he leaves his post.

"He’s just let the team down, and himself, and the manager. It’s killed me, I’m so frustrated."

Moura was a 64th minute substitution for Son Heung-min and he improved Tottenham's attacking threat, but his lack of defensive nous ultimately proved costly.

The Brazilian has started this season brightly and was named Premier League player of the month for August after scoring three goals, including two against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This result marked the first time since Mauricio Pochettino took over in 2014 that Spurs had lost three consecutive matches, following Premier League defeats to Watford and Liverpool.