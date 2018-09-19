'The English Messi': West Brom Fans are Going Crazy About New Signing's Recent Performances

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Life as a West Bromwich Albion fan has not been the happiest in recent months. The club were relegated to the Championship, leaving them needing to completely rebuild as they look to return to the Premier League.

The club opted to bring in 20-year-old Harvey Barnes on loan from Leicester City, and the youngster has been seriously impressing fans of West Brom as of late. His most recent outing saw him play a starring role as the Baggies emerged with a 4-2 victory against an impressive Bristol City side.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Barnes set up two goals for his teammates during the first half, before getting on the score sheet himself with a sublime effort after the break.

West Brom fans were quick to praise Barnes's performance on Twitter.

Barnes netted on his debut for the club during their opening match of the season against Bolton, before netting a few weeks later against Norwich. He has been a key part of West Brom's team this season, and is already repaying the club's faith in him.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Leicester City in the Champions League in 2016, before joining MK Dons in League One on loan in early 2017. He netted six goals and assisted another during his time in League One, before moving up a level to join Championship side Barnsley last season.

His time in England's second tier was equally as successful on a personal level, as Barnes managed five goals and four assists. He returned to the Championship with West Brom this season, and looks set to eclipse his previous record in the league as his tally currently sits at three goals and two assists after just eight appearances.

West Brom manager Darren Moore admitted he is ecstatic with Barnes's current level of performances, and is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: “I’m pleased he’s displaying that talent so the West Brom fans can see how good he is ... He's gelling with his teammates, he's got a wonderful eye for goal, he's cool and composed in the final third and he presents a threat to the opposition."

The report also states that Leicester have the option to recall Barnes, meaning they may opt to either include Barnes in their own squad, or send him on loan to another Premier League team to aid his development.

Barnes's impact on West Brom has been fantastic, and fans are certainly pleading with Leicester to allow Barnes to remain at the club, with some even begging for a permanent deal to be agreed.

West Brom currently find themselves in third place in the Championship, and will certainly be hoping to continue their good form as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League.

