Jose Mourinho Hints at Man Utd Debut for Diogo Dalot & Makes Fresh Media Jibe Over Rashford Chances

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that summer signing Diogo Dalot could make his debut for the club in the Champions League Group H opener against Young Boys, with usual right back Antonio Valencia rested for the trip to Switzerland.

Mourinho explained that he is concerned over the potential impact of Young Boys' artificial pitch on the United captain's knee, with Dalot, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian the options.

"We decided not to bring Antonio Valencia because his knee is not a knee that needs an artificial pitch at all," the United boss explained, via ManUtd.com.

"So we brought Luke Shaw back to the squad and to the team. I said already that Shaw is playing and, apart from him, we have Diogo, Ashley Young and Darmian ready to play.

"Valencia is the only one that we need to protect, his clinical situation. Apart from that, we go with everything we have and we have to try to win."

Injury initially prevented 19-year-old Dalot from so far making his United debut following a £19m switch from Porto and he has played twice at Under-23 level in recent weeks.

The young defender only made his senior Porto debut last season but played 90 minutes in a 0-0 Champions League draw against Liverpool in March.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Marcus Rashford is back in contention as his ongoing suspension for the red card he received against Burnley only applies to domestic games. Mourinho has confirmed the 20-year-old will compete for a starting place with United's other forwards.

The United boss also made a fresh jibe at the media as a follow up to his recent annoyance over claims that Rashford has been denied enough chances to play.

"I just want to remind you in advance that we can only start with 11. So when you see the team, you could try to speak about the ones that are going to play and not the ones that aren't going to play," Mourinho commented.

"We have Lukaku, Rashford, Mata, Alexis, Martial - they all cannot play together, so try to be a little bit happy for the ones that are playing and not to be critical of the ones that are not playing."