Manchester United Join Barcelona and PSG in Race to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid for £35m

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta following debut for Brazil at senior level.

Paqueta's performances from midfield have caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs and it's not difficult to see why. Six goals and two assists this term suggest Paqueta's attacking influence from the middle of the park is considerable, and he reportedly has admirers in PSG and Barcelona.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

According to Le10 Sport (via The Sun), PSG have already started talks with Flamengo over a possible £35m deal that would send the 21-year-old to Paris in January. But United are set to join the race for the youngster, as they look to plug gaps in their own midfield.

While Paqueta wouldn't be an immediate solution for United, he would offer balance to a midfield that has struggled at times this season.

Although manager Jose Mourinho made the signing of Fred this summer, the Brazilian has had a slow start to his career in Manchester, and with the Portuguese's well publicised dispute with Paul Pogba rolling on, Paqueta could offer some depth to a midfield that could soon look threadbare - should Pogba choose to depart the club.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Mourinho also faces a battle to keep superstar goalkeeper David de Gea at the club, the Spaniard is free to talk to foreign clubs in January and United will be desperate to keep hold of their best player.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)