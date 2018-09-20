Arsenal Target €50m-Rated Winger as Head of Football Enters Discussions With South American Giants

Arsenal bosses have set their sights on young forward Cristian Pavon, but face competition from a host of other suitors, according to reports.



At only 22 years old, Pavon made his World Cup debut for Argentina this summer, with the speedy forward impressing in patches despite his country's underwhelming display.





Pavon, who currently plays for Boca Juniors, has been linked with Arsenal in previous transfer windows and it appears that the Gunners are still keen on the target.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Football London claims head of football at Arsenal Raul Sanllehi is 'in talks' over the talented winger, though no further details are mentioned.





Although he recently signed a new contract with Boca, top European clubs are unlikely to be deterred by a €50m release clause in Pavon's deal.





That sum was included due to the drummed up interest around the winger, with Manchester City also reportedly looking into the star.



The club president of Boca Juniors, Daniel Angelici, made a brief statement on Pavon as quoted by TeamTalk.



"Pavon stays, signed for four more years. The clause is fifty million euros, which was what we wanted to be calm. We wanted to sell it when we understood that it was the necessary moment," he said.



Jam Media/GettyImages

Pavon has managed two goals in five games so far in the Argentine Primera Division, with Boca currently third in the table after finishing in first last year.