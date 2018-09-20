Barcelona Star Ivan Rakitic Insists He Is Happy in Spain Amid Reported Interest From England

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from the Nou Camp and insisted that he is happy in Spain.

The Croatian was the subject of intense speculation after Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu suggested that the club would not be able to meet the midfielder's wage demands this season.

The President, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Sport, said: "This season we will not be able to make the gesture that Rakitic is asking of us, next season we can look at it in relation to new revenue."

Despite reports which followed claiming clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter were monitoring Rakitic's situation, the player himself has now responded by stating that he is happy in Spain. 

Speaking to beIN Sport after Barcelona's victory over PSV Eindhoven, as quoted by Sport, the 30-year-old said: "I don’t want to ask for anything, the only thing I want is to make the fans happy with me. I decided to stay here, because I am happy.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"If I tell you the truth, what happens will happen and from my side, nothing changes. I know that words don’t mean that much in football in general, what is important is how we are on the pitch. And I’m very happy." 


Rakitic added: "My family and I like it here and that’s the most important thing for me."

