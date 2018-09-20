Derby Manager Frank Lampard Claims Mason Mount is Good Enough for an England Call-Up

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Derby manager Frank Lampard believes that Mason Mount has done enough to justify an England call-up, and does not feel that playing in the Championship should be an obstacle to international duty.

Lampard made the most of his Chelsea connections to take Mount on loan to Pride Park this summer and the 19-year-old has proved his worth in the early stages of the season, scoring the first goal of Lampard's tenure last month.

Mount is yet to play in the Premier League, but Lampard believes the youngster's quality is good enough for England regardless of the level at which he is playing.

England U19 v Germany U19 - International Match

"It never did Trevor Brooking any harm! I grew up watching West Ham win the FA Cup Final when they were in the old Second Division," said Lampard, quoted by the Mirror.

"Championship players should be in the England team, if they deserve it. This is a competitive league and players as we know at the World Cup for England, most of them came through the Championship in one way shape or form.

"There is no reason why not, if you’re playing at a high level. I’m sure Gareth [Southgate] and Steve Holland are not discounting anybody for any reasons.

"You go and watch someone on merit and if they play well enough, they’re in the squad. Those have always been the rules."

Southgate recently warned Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland that he could not guarantee his place in the England squad while playing in the Championship.

Mount made his debut for England Under-21s during the recent international break, scoring one and assisting the other in a 2-1 win over Latvia.

