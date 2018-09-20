France and Belgium are currently sharing the first spot in the FIFA world rankings, having made history as the first two countries to be ranked first at the same time in the table's 25-year history, per FIFA.com.

Les Bleus won the World Cup in impressive fashion during the summer while Roberto Martinez's Red Devils placed third in the tournament after getting beaten in the semifinal by the eventual winners before beating England in the match for bronze.

Belgium climbed up to the first spot of the rankings after winning their two matches - including a UEFA Nations League triumph over Iceland - during the recent international break.

They moved one place to reach the summit of the table for the first time since 2015 and are currently level on 1,729 points with the 2018 World Cup winners, who beat the Netherlands in the aforementioned tournament this season but drew 0-0 with former champions Germany.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions remain in sixth place while Wales are in 19th. Northern Ireland have dropped down to 28, the Republic of Ireland are 30th and Scotland have moved up to 49.

World Cup finalists Croatia are sat in fourth place, with Uruguay trailing in fifth and Spain four spots lower in ninth place.

Die Mannschaft have moved up to 12th after dropping to 15th when they bowed out of the World Cup in the group stage. Euro 16 winners Portugal are in seventh, while Brazil are in third.