James Rodriguez Explains Five-Finger Gesture to Benfica Fans in Bayern Munich Win

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez confirmed that the five-finger gesture to Benfica supporters who whistled at him on Wednesday night was a reference to his Porto past.

Rodriguez made his first start of the season at the Estádio da Luz and provided the cross for Renato Sanches' goal as Bayern got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory.

The Colombian played for Benfica's Portuguese rivals Porto between 2010 and 2013, and he received a hostile reception from the home fans on his return to Lisbon.

The boo boys were in full voice when Rodriguez was replaced by Leon Goretzka after 79 minutes, but he mocked them with a five-finger gesture in reference to Porto's 5-0 win over Benfica in 2010.

"It was 5-0 seven years ago, but I think it's nothing special," Rodriguez said, quoted by O Jogo.

"I do not like being whistled, but it's a normal thing."

The 5-0 result was Porto's biggest win in O Clássico since 1996, and their biggest ever league win over Benfica. Rodriguez was brought on as a late substitute in that match, having signed for the club just a few months before.

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of the game on Wednesday as Bayern went second in Group E with a comfortable victory.

Group leaders Ajax, who beat AEK Athens 3-0 in their opening match, visit the Allianz Arena in a fortnight.

