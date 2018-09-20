Jose Mourinho Heaps Praise on Man Utd Trio Following Comfortable 3-0 Win Over Young Boys

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a dream result, beating Young Boys 0-3 in Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and a deft finish from Anthony Martial sealed what was in the end a comfortable win against the Swiss champions.

After the match, the United boss was in a cheerful mood during post-match interview, heaping praise on his victorious players. Mourinho was particularly complimentary towards captain for the night Paul Pogba, who put in one of his best performances in a United shirt.



Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

“I don’t think he can score goals every match,” the United manager said of Pogba (via the Independent), before comparing the World Cup winner's first to a moment from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Watford.

“The goal he scored today, the first goal is not different than the fantastic save [Ben] Foster had in the last match.



“If he starts arriving in possible scoring positions that can be a plus for the team so I’m happy with that.





“The team had good stability in midfield to allow him to go to these kind of positions and I’m happy with the good solid performance of the team more than any individual.”

Paul Pogba has now scored 4 goals in 6 apps for Man Utd this season - it took until April 7 to score his 4th club goal last season pic.twitter.com/JYQhnkIgLn — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 19, 2018

Mourinho added: “We knew we needed to win this match and to go the next three matches against Valencia and Juventus twice with three points and we did it.”





The Portuguese manager then proceeded to applaud the performances full-back duo Luke Shaw and debutant Diogo Dalot.







He added: “I want to be also nice to Luke [Shaw, United’s left-back] because I think both play at the same level, they played very very well.

“Our danger came from both of them, they had fantastic movement, depth, crosses, assists. They were involved in the most dangerous actions, so both were very, very good.



FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

“But Luke is here for a few years is playing since beginning of the season. For Diogo, first match after knee surgery, very good solid performance.

“Everybody could see the potential and he is a 19-year-old player who has more than 10 years to play for Manchester United."



United's next Champions League fixture is against Valencia at Old Trafford on October 2.