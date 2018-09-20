Julen Lopetegui Hails Mariano Diaz as Los Blancos Record Comprehensive Victory Over Roma

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Julen Lopetegui has heaped praise on Mariano Diaz after the £30m summer signing scored a stunning goal on his second debut for Real Madrid, as he watched his side dominate Roma in their Champions League opener. 

The former Spanish national team boss watched his side pick last season's semi-finalists apart with ease, as Los Blancos took a 2-0 lead thanks to excellent strikes from Isco and Gareth Bale

Mariano, re-signed from Lyon having left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, replaced the Welshman with 17 minutes to go and got on the scoresheet himself with a stunning strike. 

In his post-match comments, Lopetegui told Movistar (via Football Italia) : "His (Mariano's) time had come and he made the most of it. 

"I'll take the team's triumph against a rival like Roma, who last year eliminated Barcelona and went far [the semi-finals].

"We knew they were going to make things difficult for us, but the team was very good, we made a great match, both defensively and offensively.

“The team came out with the right attitude, creating chances. I wasn’t nervous on the touchline, just lively. We know that if we don’t take our chances sooner or later, our opponents can take theirs."

World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric was in fine form yet again, setting up Bale for the second goal. Isco called for the Croatian to be given the Ballon d'Or in his own post-match interview, and Lopetegui echoed these praises. 

He added: "Luka had a very good game. He didn’t score but ran all over the field.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"You know that if you do not take advantage of the opportunities sooner or later the opponent can have them. But the team has played a great game and has deserved the three points."

Real Madrid have won the last three Champions League titles up for grabs, becoming the first side in history to win the competition three times on the bounce. 

There seems to be no European hangover in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus. They couldn't possibly make it four in a row, could they? 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)