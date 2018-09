Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Dismisses Perjury Allegations 'With Indignation' After Charge

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has denied allegations of perjury after being charged with the offence in Croatia over evidence given in a trial.

The Croatian international, a World Cup finalist in the summer, has been charged alongside his Croatian teammate Luka Modric.

The allegations come after Zdravko Mamic, considered the most powerful footballing figure in Croatia, was jailed back in June for corruption.

Both Modric and Lovren have been accused of giving false statements during the trial. Now the Reds' defender has taken to his Instagram to dismiss these claims.

The 29-year-old, who revealed he learned about the charge after a training session, wrote on his Instagram account: "With indignation I dismiss all accusations.

"To anyone who wants to ruin my reputation and the reputation of my family, I say it will not succeed.

For those asking, possible jail sentence for giving a false testimony in Croatia ranges from six months to five years. But don't expect Modrić or Lovren to serve time. — Aleksandar Holiga (@AlexHoliga) September 19, 2018

"I did not commit any criminal offence. I am proud of my life, every step of my life, everything that my family and I have created."

Mamic was found guilty of taking millions of euros during his time as an executive at Dinamo Zagreb.

Croatia captain and Real Madrid star Modric is under the accusation of making a false statement in June 2017 in regards to his move from Dinamo to Tottenham in 2008.

Lovren's role in the case comes after his own move away from Dinamo to Lyon in 2010, where 50% of the €8.5m transfer fee paid by the Ligue 1 side was passed on to the Mamic family.

Having been named as key witnesses thanks to the high profile of their moves away from the Croatian giants, the pair were accused of perjury after altering their initial stances to favour their former boss.

Should the pair be convicted of perjury, they could face a maximum jail sentence of up to five years. However, Croatian football journalist Aleksandar Holiga wrote on Twitter that he does not expect either player to serve time.