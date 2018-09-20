Wolves Captain Conor Coady Edges Closer to England Call-Up After Impressive Start to Season

Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Conor Coady is believed to have impressed England boss Gareth Southgate with his sold start to the Premier League campaign, and could be in line for a call-up to the Three Lions in November.

According to the Mirror, the 25-year-old's defensive solidity and ability on the ball have not gone unnoticed by the England manager, and he could be given a chance to impress against the United States in November. Southgate has been vocal over his concerns regarding English players not getting enough game time, and would have a regularly playing option in Coady.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The midfielder-turned defender began his career with Liverpool after progressing through the youth academy, but was unable to break his way into the first team. Following a loan spell with Sheffield United and a solid season with Huddersfield Town, Coady made the switch to Wolves in 2015, and helped his side secure promotion to the Premier League last season.

Southgate is unlikely to blood any new players against Croatia or Spain in next month's UEFA Nations League clashes, but could be given a chance to impress against the United States. Burnley defender James Tarkowksi struggled against Switzerland in England's last outing, and Coady could be tested as a potential long-term replacement.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Southgate's attempts to revolutionise the England set-up worked a treat in the summer, as his fearless young side battled their way to the semi-final - a feat that was unthinkable before the tournament began. Coady's ability to pick out a long pass could prove a useful secret weapon for the Three Lions, as they look to continue their rapid progression.

