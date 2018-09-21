Former Premier League Striker Claims 'I'd Be Perfect Fit for Liverpool, I Play Like Firmino'

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Keane believes he would have had what it takes to play in Jurgen Klopp’s current front three, comparing his style of play  to Roberto Firmino.

The former Republic of Ireland international established a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers during his time with Tottenham, but had limited success after moving to Liverpool for £19m in 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Keane scored just seven goals in 28 appearances during his short spell on Merseyside, but has insisted that he would be ‘perfect’ for the current Liverpool side.

"I’d love to play in their front three, I’d fit in perfect!" Keane said, as quoted by football365.

“The way Firmino plays is very similar to my game. I like to drop off, in that number ten role, and if you’ve got two players who are that quick to play in on either side of you, it’s a striker’s dream.

“The problem that other teams have is that, already when you play against them, you’re on the back foot straight away, because of how quick they are and how direct they are when they’re getting in behind with balls in-between the lines.

“We’ve seen it against top teams this week in Tottenham and PSG, they couldn’t deal with it. They create so many chances, they’re a horrible team to play against.”

Though Keane has argued he would be a ‘dream’ for the current Liverpool side, he enjoyed far more success with Tottenham. He scored 91 goals in 238 Premier League appearances across two separate spells at the club, returning to north London after just six months with the Reds.

