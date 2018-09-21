Leicester vs Huddersfield Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Leicester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

After a promising start to their 2018/19 campaign, Leicester have lost their previous two matches to Liverpool and then Bournemouth. Two wins from five matches doesn't necessarily spell trouble, but Claude Puel's side will be desperate to pick up all three points on Saturday.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As for Huddersfield, it has been a poor start to their second season in the top flight. The Terriers are without a win in all competitions and have only managed to score two goals in the process. Premier League survival is the goal once again for David Wagner, so he will want to start picking up as many points as he can to avoid being in a scrap at the end of the season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Classic Encounter





Leicester 1-2 Huddersfield (12 February 2013)





These two sides have faced each other regularly in the lower divisions, but one of their most memorable clashes came in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2013.

After a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield triumphed in a tense replay with a narrow 2-1 victory. The victory sent them into the last 16 of the FA Cup, despite being without a permanent manager at the time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The away side got off to a blinding start when Adam Clayton fired in a long range free-kick to wrong foot Kasper Schmeichel, but the Foxes soon found themselves when Michael Keane bundled home an equaliser from close range.

It took until the 75th minute for a winner to come from either side and it came in the form of a stunning solo effort from Sean Scannell. The winger shrugged of multiple challenges before finding a gap to squeeze the ball between Schmeichel's legs.

Key Battle





James Maddison vs. Phillip Billing

Sometimes it can take some time for players to make the jump up from lower league football. We can categorically say that this has not been the case for James Maddison.

The young midfielder has been performing brilliantly for Leicester so far this season and seems completely unphased by his new surroundings. He's already picked up two goals and an assist and he will be the key to unlocking Huddersfield's traditionally sturdy defence.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Phillip Billing will be the man who is tasked with dealing with Maddison, as he tends to operate in a deep lying midfield position. The Dane has been a surprise hit so far for Huddersfield, and if he can keep Maddison quiet, then his stock is guaranteed to keep rising.

Team News





Puel is considering resting Harry Maguire, but the defender may have to play due to the suspension Wes Morgan picked up during the defeat to Bournemouth.

Marc Albrighton did very well when he came off the bench last weekend, so he could be in line for a return to the starting XI.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Huddersfield currently have a handful of players who are carrying knocks, which could factor into Wagner's pre-match plans. The likes of Eric Durm and Ramadan Sobhi are unlikely to feature, but there is a chance that Terrance Kongolo could be fit in time for Saturday.

Jonathan Hogg will remain out as he continues to serve a suspension for the red card he earned against Cardiff.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison; Vardy.

Huddersfield: Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Kongolo; Hadergjonaj, Billing, Mooy, Lowe; Diakhaby, Parra, Mounie.

Predictions





Whilst the defeat to Bournemouth was the result of a very poor performance, it had the air of a one off blip for Leicester.

They've put in decent performances in all of their other matches and are somewhat unlucky to be sitting on just six points. Scoring goals hasn't been an issue so far - they simply need to work on tightening things up at the back.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Huddersfield will always do their best to make things as difficult as possible for their opponents, but so far this season they have lacked any sort of cutting edge going forward.

They urgently need a win before they find themselves languishing behind their direct rivals, but that win may have to wait for another week at least.

Predicted Scoreline: Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield