Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 6

WIth the midweek buzz of European action, it's now time to refocus our attentions to Premier League football. In particular, on all of our burgeoning Fantasy Football teams.

With some intriguing fixtures penned in for the weekend, including a highly anticipated mid table clash between Manchester United and an out of form Spurs side visiting notorious giant killers Brighton, it should be a cracking weekend of Premier League action.

But here is who you need to lock down and who you need to set free ahead of gameweek six.

Goalkeepers



Who's Hot







Wayne Hennessey - Just 5.8% of people have the 31-year-old Welshman in their team, and yet the Crystal Palace man is the second highest scoring goalkeeper in fantasy as it stands. With Newcastle at home coming up, now seems the perfect time to jump on the cognac's namesake.

Joe Hart - You know who's just behind Hennessey in third position on the custodian scorers list? That's right, Mr Hart. Joe is obviously aided by his penalty save against Manchester United, but with fixtures against Bournemouth (H), Cardifff (A) and Huddersfield (H) - it's go time for the former England number one.



Who's Not







Jordan Pickford - At £5.0m, England's current number one is at the higher end of custodian options, and up til now he simply he hasn't justified that classification. With just 10 points to his name, zero clean sheets and a clash with Arsenal at the Emirates to come, Pickford can't be dropped soon enough.

David de Gea - Maybe it's harsh on the Spaniard, but when you're the most expensive keeper in the game and you only have one clean sheet from five games, it's hard to defend the expenditure. With a slick Wolves side visiting Old Trafford, it's best to stay away for now.

Defenders



Who's Hot







Andy Robertson - As it stands there is a disparity in Robertson's placing on the points table (second) and the selection percentage list (fifth), but it's unlikely to stay this way for long. The cross for Daniel Sturridge's goal against Paris Saint-Germain was simply sublime, and Southampton are not PSG, so go figure.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - To be honest, if you haven't got Wan-Bissaka in your team yet, there's very little I can help you with. To your credit, 25.1% of you do, but what the hell are the rest of you doing. The man's £4.1m and has NEWCASTLE at home. It's really that simple.

Who's Not







Jan Vertonghen - Remember when a Spurs defender was one of the most reliable picks in fantasy? Right now, that's not the case. The north London side are in free fall, and with a tricky trip to Brighton coming up, now is not the time to be holding on to a £6.0m centre back who's not guaranteed a clean sheet.

Jose Holebas - He's been one of the surprise packages of the year so far, with a whopping 34 points to his name. But with the streak over and tricky away games against Fulham and Arsenal, it feels like the right time to cut ties with the 34-year-old.

Midfielders



Who's Hot







Eden Hazard - The Belgian is the form player in the Premier League right now, and seems capable of scoring/assisting from anywhere, at anytime. In his last 10 games against West Ham in the League, Hazard has four goals and three assists, and in this vein of form you could see him adding to both columns this weekend.

James Milner - What else is there left to say about this unstoppable 32-year-old? The Englisman is probably only just behind Hazard in terms of on form Premier League players. At £5.6m and only in 6.6% of teams, it seems frankly criminal to not pick Milner right now.



Who's Not







Mohamed Salah - It's official. Mo Salah is a one-season wonder. You heard it here first. But even if you disagree with that assessment, it's hard to ignore the Egyptian's selfish tendencies of late. He is the most expensive player in the game, but he's not playing like it at the moment. Cut him. Go on, do it.

Christian Eriksen - Despite a (flukey) goal in midweek, the Dane has looked tired this campaign, and well below his influential best. Though an assist against Liverpool last week got him some much needed points, there's much better value out there at £9.3m - which is sinking fast, as it happens.

Forwards



Who's Hot







Wilfried Zaha - 504,513 people let go the Ivorian last week, presuming he would be out injured. What did Zaha do? Pick up a goal and two bonus points. Don't make the same mistake again.

Roberto Firmino - Romelu Lukaku would also be a decent pick if you don't want to go to Liverpool centric, but it's hard to avoid Firmino's form right now, especially with Southampton on the itinerary this weekend.

Who's Not







Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - The Gabon international is the fourth most expensive striker in the game, the eighth most selected and the 15th highest scoring. Those aren't good numbers. Though Everton at home seems a beckoning fixture, and Aubameyang has a goal and an assist in his last two outings (the first of his season so far), don't fall for it.

Harry Kane - After breaking his August hoodoo, many thought Kane would be a fantasy staple. But the Englishman is clearly out of sorts and his forward line competitors have easier fixtures and better form.

