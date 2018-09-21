Report Claims Barcelona Scouted 3 Major Transfer Targets in Champions League This Week

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Barcelona are reported to have scouted three major targets during matchday one of the new Champions League season this week, sending eyes to watch Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong in action for their respective clubs.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Camp Nou officials Pep Segura, Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes were dispatched to watch the trio of potential future Barça players.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pogba, whose Manchester United future has long been the subject of frenzied media speculation, took centre stage on Wednesday night as he captained his team to a 3-0 win over Swiss champions Young Boys, scoring the first two goals of the game.

After the game, the French World Cup winner revealed his gratitude to manager Jose Mourinho for letting him stay on penalty duty after a recent miss. If their relationship is improving, that could make it much harder for Barça to successfully prise Pogba away.

24 hours before Pogba's masterclass, Rabiot had appeared for Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield. He could be a much more attainable target as he remains on course to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Then there is De Jong, a player that Barça have been monitoring for some time but one who Manchester United are also thought to now have eyes on as well. He played for Ajax as the Dutch giants made their Champions League return in a 3-0 win over AEK Athens.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Barça themselves kicked off their 2018/19 Champions League campaign in style this week, winning 4-0 against PSV Eindhoven in search of their first continental title since 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)