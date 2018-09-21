Sampdoria Striker Fabio Quagliarella Reveals Interest From Now-Man Utd Boss in Inter Days

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella has revealed that he was a target for Jose Mourinho while the Portuguese tactician was coaching at Internazionale.

The 35-year-old, who has never been employed by a non-Italian team, has been quite the journeyman over the years, beginning his career with Torino before playing for the likes of Ascoli, Udinese, Napoli and Juventus, as well as other Italian sides.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

With Sampdoria set to face I Nerazurri this Saturday, Quagliarella has revealed that he could have also played at Inter, given Mourinho's interest in him some years back.

"José Mourinho, when I played in Udinese, after a game asked me to join him at Inter," he said in an interview with DAZN, via La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Over the years I have been close to Inter on two or three occasions, but then the negotiations did not materialise."

Mourinho spent two years at Inter after leaving Chelsea, taking over at the Serie A side in 2008 and then leaving for Real Madrid in 2010. The current Manchester United boss won two league titles and also led the side to Champions League triumph during his time at the San Siro, but the club has struggled since his departure eight years ago.

AFP/GettyImages

Quagiarella, meanwhile, likely scored the goal of the season when he stunned Napoli with an insane back-heeled flick during a 3-0 Sampdoria win two Sundays ago. He followed that with another strike against Frosinone in a 5-0 win and has so far recorded two goals and two assists in his first four appearances for the Blucerchiati.

"Every game has different episodes and occasions," he says. "I never think about how I can kick or score. 90 minutes are long, let alone against teams like Inter."