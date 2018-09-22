Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clarets Grab First PL Win of the Season

Burnley grabbed their first Premier League win of the season as they smashed Bournemouth 4-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Cherries who actually started brighter and looked to be asking some serious questions of the Clarets. Barring a fortuitous strike against the crossbar though, the Cherries were unable to trouble a resolute defence.

As Burnley began to threaten, flaws were exposed in the Bournemouth backline as they twice failed to clear the ball before Matej Vydra put his side ahead against the run of play.

The Cherries were shellshocked just two minutes later when Aaron Lennon added a second with his first goal for the club. Bournemouth continued to look the more likely to score second half but just couldn't put the ball away.

There was a big shout for a foul as Ashley Barnes wrapped up the points with a third goal for Sean Dyche's side. It was another quick double with Barnes completing his brace five minutes later to round off a rout for Burnley.

BURNLEY





Key Talking Point





Dyche will have little qualms and can breathe a huge sigh of relief as his side got up and running in style. Clinical finishing and some clever positioning were the order of the day for Burnley as they made their chances look easy.

There's still room for improvement as Burnley were second best for large spells. They dropped too deep at times, allowing their opponents too much space which they were lucky not to be punished for.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Bournemouth dominated the possession and found some good space but could not take advantage of their opportunities.

The Clarets need to be a little more proactive going forwards if they are to come anywhere near the heights of last season but Barnes' late brace will offer hope they can do that.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hart (7), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (5), Mee (8), Taylor (6), Lennon (8), Westwood (9), Cork (6), Gudmundsson (8), Vydra (8), Vokes (7).





Substitutes: Wood (7), Barnes (9).

STAR MAN - Barnes may steal the headlines with his late double but it was Ashley Westwood who pulled the strings all game.

Covering the defence well, he was also a key focal point to everything positive that Burnley created. His distribution to the wide areas was excellent as both wingers notched assists. He also had a huge hand in the opening goal, keeping the ball alive in the area.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - It's strange to single out a defender after keeping a clean sheet but that was the weakest area of the pitch for Burnley.

Their opponents will be kicking themselves for not being able to capitalise on the space they were afforded at times.It's the usually steady James Tarkowski who takes the unfortunate honour of being the weakest player in the back four, being bailed out by Nathan Ake on more than one occasion.

BOURNEMOUTH





Key Talking Point





For Bournemouth, it will be a case of what if, as they finished the game with nearly twice as much possession and registering 19 shots on goal.

They looked good in all manners of the word except for the final ball which was lacking all afternoon. Burnley made great use of the attacking opportunities they had, scoring four out of five shots on target, which tells a bitter tale for Eddie Howe.

FT | A disappointing afternoon at Turf Moor.#BURBOU // 🔵 4-0 🍒 pic.twitter.com/cwtVduVV8w — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 22, 2018

There was not enough guile from Howe's side on Saturday, and no matter how much he shuffled his attacking options they just couldn't pick out the killer pass.

This was a game that was there for the taking for Bournemouth, so the scoreline will come as a huge blow. There are enough positives to suggest this was just a bad day at the office for Howe's men and they probably shouldn't read too much into it too much.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (4), Rico Salguero (4), Ake (6), Cook (5), Smith (5), Fraser (7), Lerma (7), Surman (5), Brooks (8), Wilson (7), King (5)





Substitutes: Francis (6), Stanislas (7), Defoe (7)

STAR MAN - Bournemouth starlet David Brooks was a real shining light for them on an otherwise gloomy day.

The 21-year-old was excellent in his wide position, constantly surging forward with the ball and creating no end of problems for Burnley. It was only his fourth professional appearance for the club but he looks to have a bright future on the south coast.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Rico Salguero highlighted everything that was wrong with the Bournemouth performance. He looked very positive in the opening stages of the game, breaking down the flank and supporting the attack.

However, he was very wasteful with his attacking positions, failing to deliver a single good cross or shot. Worse still as a full back, he was often caught high up the field which created problems for the centre backs.

Looking Ahead

Burnley will need to carry the positives from the game forwards after a woeful start to the season. They were one of the surprise packages of last campaign but that crown hangs heavy now. They play Burton in the Carabao Cup before a Premier League trip to Cardiff.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

For Bournemouth it's a day to forget, as nothing came off for them but they have talent in their ranks and that was apparent. They next play Blackburn before returning to league duty with match against Crystal Palace.