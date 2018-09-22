Florentino Perez Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted to Leave Real Madrid for Personal Reasons

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the Bernabeu in the summer due to personal reasons.

The forward enjoyed a record breaking career in the Spanish capital, but despite his superb performances on the pitch it seemed tension was constantly brewing under the surface.

A reportedly shaky relationship with president Perez didn't help matters and Ronaldo eventually ended his stay in Spain earlier this summer with a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Perez has now revealed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club for 'personal reasons'. Speaking to delegates as reported by OK Diario and quoted by Football Italia, Perez opened up on the summer's transfer business.

He said: “The most profitable sale this year was that of Cristiano. He wanted to leave for personal reasons, and when everyone is converging on one solution you come to an agreement."

Perez quashed any rumours of ill will following the transfer however, and reiterated that Madrid will always be Ronaldo's home.

He added: “No one offered Real Madrid more than Juventus’ €100m. We can’t do anything but thank Ronaldo for all he did with this shirt. He’s the best ever after [Alfredo] Di Stefano and this will always be his home.”

Ronaldo has made a strong start to his career in Italy, scoring two goals and adding an assist in four games.