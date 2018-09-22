Florentino Perez Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted to Leave Real Madrid for Personal Reasons

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the Bernabeu in the summer due to personal reasons.

The forward enjoyed a record breaking career in the Spanish capital, but despite his superb performances on the pitch it seemed tension was constantly brewing under the surface. 

A reportedly shaky relationship with president Perez didn't help matters and Ronaldo eventually ended his stay in Spain earlier this summer with a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Perez has now revealed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club for 'personal reasons'. Speaking to delegates as reported by OK Diario and quoted by Football Italia, Perez opened up on the summer's transfer business.

He said: “The most profitable sale this year was that of Cristiano. He wanted to leave for personal reasons, and when everyone is converging on one solution you come to an agreement."

Perez quashed any rumours of ill will following the transfer however, and reiterated that Madrid will always be Ronaldo's home.

VI-Images/GettyImages

He added: “No one offered Real Madrid more than Juventus’ €100m. We can’t do anything but thank Ronaldo for all he did with this shirt. He’s the best ever after [Alfredo] Di Stefano and this will always be his home.”

Ronaldo has made a strong start to his career in Italy, scoring two goals and adding an assist in four games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)