Former Premier League Keeper Backs Arsenal's Potential Move for Boca Juniors Star Christian Pavon

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has suggested that Arsenal should jump at the opportunity to sign Boca Juniors' Christian Pavon.

A recent report from Football London claimed that Arsenal were interesting in snapping up the 22-year-old, after he has impressed in recent years in the Argentinian league. The winger was called up to feature in Argentina's World Cup squad in Russia and has since gone on to enjoy a stellar start to the domestic season, scoring two goals in his first five appearances.

Jam Media/GettyImages

Arsenal didn't bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window but, in Hislop's opinion, Emery should not hesitate to snap up the youngster in the future as his versatility could provide another dimension to the Gunners' forward line.

“He was named in a decent Argentina squad,” he said, as per the Daily Star.

“Young, talented, fits the profile for Arsenal, whether Unai Emery is trying to change Arsenal or not.

Jam Media/GettyImages

“As I look at this, it makes sense because I feel that Aubameyang and Lacazette are building a good relationship up front, this gives them another option.





“This gives them another option to maybe play three up front which a lot of clubs do nowadays. It makes sense, so I’ll put that down as a hit.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck is currently sitting behind both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order at the Emirates and Hislop went on to discuss the fact that the England striker's days at the club could be numbered.

“They’ve got Welbeck there but you know his injuries,” he added.