Paul Merson Offers Arsenal Prediction as His Old Club Face in Marco Silva's Everton This Weekend

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is backing Unai Emery to make it five straight victories for Arsenal when they face Everton this weekend.

Arsenal are facing their first league campaign without Arsene Wenger since 1996 after the club hit a patch of regression. Emery was the man trusted to lead the club into a new era, but got off to a woeful start with consecutive defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Chelsea.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Emery’s side have responded well to these defeats however, climbing to seventh place with three consecutive league victories.

Arsenal also got their Europa League campaign off to a great start with a 4-2 win over Vorskla. Merson, who made 327 league appearances for the Gunners, is backing Emery to deliver success this season and continue to run of form.

Arsenal face a tough test this weekend though up against Marco Silva’s Everton, who have looked spectacular at times this season, but have struggled to convert performances into results. The Toffees have won just once this season and suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to West Ham last week.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Silva’s side were carved open by a West Ham side who struggled for form in the early stages of the season including a 3-1 loss to Arsenal. Everton have also already seen two red cards this season as their high tempo play appears to need time to settle.

Looking at the frailties exposed by the Hammers last week, Merson believes Arsenal should pick off the opposition with relative ease. Predicting a 3-0 victory for his old club, Merson told Sky Sports:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I think Arsenal will have too much movement for them, you only have to look at how West Ham picked them off. I expect Arsenal to do the same. They've [Everton] hit a brick wall. I know they hadn't been beaten until last week but they hadn't won a lot of games.”