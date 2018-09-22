Pep Guardiola Praises Under-Fire Gabriel Jesus After Brazilian's Poor Start to the Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the form of Gabriel Jesus, highlighting his importance to the team.

The 21-year-old has only scored once in seven appearances this season, while teammate Sergio Aguero has netted five in the same period, as City look to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Despite acknowledging that the Brazilian needs to improve in front of goal, Guardiola has praised the overall contribution of Jesus, citing his work off the ball as to why he's so important for reigning Premier League champions.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: "He's happy. He's been good so far with his performances. His movement, his first high press is the best in the world but he's still young and young players have a gap to improve.

"We are going to help him in the final third, to take decisions, to find spaces. The most important thing for Gabriel is the desire to improve and always he pay attention in training sessions and he will get it."

Jesus will at least have the chance to learn from Aguero at close quarters for a few more years at least, after City's record goalscorer recently signed a contract extension at the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021.

Manchester City have made an impressive start to the defence of their Premier League title, dropping only two points out of a possible 15, although will be hoping to avenge their recent Champions League defeat to Lyon when they face Cardiff.