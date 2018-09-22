Pep Guardiola Praises Under-Fire Gabriel Jesus After Brazilian's Poor Start to the Season

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the form of Gabriel Jesus, highlighting his importance to the team.

The 21-year-old has only scored once in seven appearances this season, while teammate Sergio Aguero has netted five in the same period, as City look to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite acknowledging that the Brazilian needs to improve in front of goal, Guardiola has praised the overall contribution of Jesus, citing his work off the ball as to why he's so important for reigning Premier League champions.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: "He's happy. He's been good so far with his performances. His movement, his first high press is the best in the world but he's still young and young players have a gap to improve.

"We are going to help him in the final third, to take decisions, to find spaces. The most important thing for Gabriel is the desire to improve and always he pay attention in training sessions and he will get it."

Jesus will at least have the chance to learn from Aguero at close quarters for a few more years at least, after City's record goalscorer recently signed a contract extension at the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester City have made an impressive start to the defence of their Premier League title, dropping only two points out of a possible 15, although will be hoping to avenge their recent Champions League defeat to Lyon when they face Cardiff. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)