'Didn't Need That Setback' 'Gutted': Liverpool Fans React to Worrying Injury News to Midfielder

Liverpool have been hit with a huge injury blow after it was revealed midfielder Marko Grujic has ruptured ligaments in his ankle.



The Serbian international is currently out on loan with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and has featured in all four of their league games so far this season. However, he is set to spend a number of weeks on the sidelines after suffering the injury during his side's 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

It comes as a big blow to the midfielder who has been tipped by many to be one of Liverpool's most promising young talents, with fans excited by the prospect of his return to Anfield next season.



Unfortunately it now looks as though Grujic is set for a long spell out injured, and Reds fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and wish the youngster well in his recovery.

get well soon Marko 🙏🙏🙏 — ★The Red Chef★ (@PeruvianScouser) September 23, 2018

Speedy recovery Marko Grujic — Drew Red (@Drew67524116) September 22, 2018

Was a horrible tackle, gutted for him — ~ (@ArmBabayan) September 22, 2018

Gutted for the lad. — The Andy Robertson Fan Club (@bill_e_shanks) September 22, 2018

That's not good news. Wishing him speedy recovery. YNWA — Okonya Christian (@OkonyaChristian) September 22, 2018

He didn't need that set back, looking forward to him being a star in a red shirt in the future. — Bruno (@Bruno_JFT96) September 22, 2018

The Liverpool Echo reported that Jurgen Klopp has no plans on recalling the 22-year-old to Melwood to undergo surgery, suggesting the midfielder will indeed stay in the German capital to take further tests and begin his recovery.



It's a huge set back for the Serb who would've been looking to impress his parent club with some impressive performances out on loan. However he must now focus on getting back to full health and working his way back into favour at Hertha upon his return.