On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Suffers Ankle Ligament Rupture in Hertha Berlin's Win Over Gladbach

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

One of Liverpool's most promising young stars is to face time on the sidelines after a suffering an ankle ligament rupture on Saturday.

Likely to have a big future with the club, Jurgen Klopp decided to send Marko Grujic out to Hertha Berlin this summer, hoping that the midfielder could see some continued game time.

However, it's now probable the Serbian's loan spell is to lose a few weeks of his season in Germany, with Hertha's official website carrying a comment from Marcel Preetz. 


The club's manager found it hard to hide his disappointment, saying: "This is unfortunately the next major injury after Jordan [Torunarigha] within a week, which is a pity and hurts a lot.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

"Marko has managed to make a significant difference to our game in the short time he has been with us, which is why the loss for him personally and for us is very, very bitter."

After his side comfortably dismissed Southampton this weekend, the Liverpool Echo reveal that Klopp has no plans to recall Grujic back to Melwood for surgery.

With the player staying in Germany's capital to undergo tests, it has been suggested that the damage will keep him out of action for around six weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)