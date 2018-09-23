Marko Arnautovic Reveals What Actually Happened in the Changing Room After Loss to Wolves

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has admitted that the players were subject to a furious rant from manager Manuel Pellegrini after their loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which helped the players bounce back with a victory over Everton.

The Hammers had endured an abysmal start to the new season, losing their first four games and finding themselves bottom of the league. The defeat to Wolves was especially tough to take for fans, with the winning goal coming incredibly late into the match. Fortunately, the club managed to secure their first points of the season with against the Toffees.

Ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea, Arnautovic was asked about the team's performance against Everton, admitting that the manager and players shared a heated exchange which motivated the squad to improve.

He is quoted by The Daily Mirror as saying: “The manager came into the ­dressing-room after the game. He wasn’t happy. He was angry with our performance. We sat there and he kept ­talking.

"Then he went out to do interviews. We had it out among ourselves. What had to be said was said. It was good — it was heated in there. I was the captain, so yes, I was ­involved. There were voices raised.

“You can’t keep losing and say nothing. Everybody had to ­understand we are a club with a big history and tradition and that we can’t be where we are in the table. We needed to be hard on ­ourselves.

“It is not about the ­manager. He gives us the ­details, it’s up to us to follow them. But it’s all said and ­everyone knows now. We have to give ­everything on the pitch — and I think that we did that at Everton.”

With the mood around the club much more positive than earlier in the season, The Hammers will now face a tough test, as they take on Maurizio Sarri's undefeated Chelsea side later on Sunday.