Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca Preview: Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News & More

Atletico Madrid will look to make it three successive wins in all competitions when they host SD Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.



After a slow start to the season, Diego Simeone's picked up just their second win of their La Liga campaign on Saturday after their convincing 2-0 win over Getafe, a win which saw them climb from ninth to fifth place in the league and are now just five points off league leaders Barcelona.

Their Tuesday opponents Huesca have struggled recently after a bright start to the season. They come into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to a Real Sociedad side who had two men sent off. It'll be a tall order, however they'll be hoping to cause a huge upset against one of the favourites to win the league.



Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Recent Form

Judging by their standards, Atletico have had a very poor start to the season. Having failed to win three of their opening five games to start the season, they already find themselves playing catch up with their rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid .



However, Simeone's side look to have hit their stride after an impressive 2-1 win over Monaco in the Champions League was swiftly followed by their 2-0 win over Getafe just four days later, and Atletico will be heading into Tuesday night's game looking for their third straight win in all competitions.



As for their opponents, Huesca enjoyed a dream start to their debut La Liga campaign having won their opening game against Eibar and snatching a point off Athletic Bilbao in their next. Unfortunately, they've now lost their last three games - including an 8-2 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp - sitting in 17th place and will face a tall order to break their losing run in Madrid.

Key Battle

Despite having a fairly quiet start to the season in terms of goals, we all know Griezmann can change the complexion of a game with one moment of magic. He's already bagged himself two assists so far this campaign and he'll be more desperate than anyone to get his name back on the scoresheet, having failed to score in his last three La Liga appearances.

The man who will likely be tasked with limiting the Frenchman's impact on the game is Pulido. The former Atletico defender has started in all of Huesca's first five games this season and will have a tough task having to deal with the attacking threat of both Griezmann and Diego Costa .



There is no doubt the striking duo possess plenty of fire power, however it has already been seen this season that they can indeed be contained, and Pulido will fancy his chances of stopping them from scoring.

Team News



Atletico didn't pick up any fresh injuries during their 2-0 win over Getafe, however are set to be without both Santiago Arias and Vitolo once again who continue to nurse a broken rib and a knee injury respectively. Stefan Savic is still a long way from returning to action after suffering a severe muscular contusion.

As for Huesca, they are set to be without defender Rajko Brezancic who continues to recover from an ankle injury, however other than him are set to have a clean bill of health for their clash with Atletico on Tuesday having not picked up any fresh injuries in their defeat to Real Sociedad.

Predicted Lineups

Prediction

Even though Simeone's side got off to a slow start, they look to have found their groove in recent games after their impressive win over Monaco and a comfortable win over Getafe in quick succession. They be carrying their winning momentum into Tuesday night where they'll be looking to out on a show in front of their home fans.

Whilst Huesca will put up a front and look to frustrate their opposition, Atleti will have too much for Leo Franco's side and will run out comfortable winners.



Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-0 SD Huesca