Former Dortmund Teammate Urges Mario Gotze to Rebuild His Career With Liverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Kevin Grosskreutz has urged his former teammate Mario Gotze to consider a move to Liverpool to reunite with Jurgen Klopp in order to revive his career.



The midfielder has had many ups and downs throughout his career so far. He scored the goal that won Germany the World Cup in 2014, after becoming the most expensive German footballer of all time when he secured a €37m move to Bayern Munich from Dortmund in 2013.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, in recent years he has struggled with form and fitness. Since making the move back to Dortmund in 2016, the 2011 'Golden Boy' winner has had a limited impact, barely featuring this season under Lucien Favre.



He has only managed two appearances for the first team all season so far and was left out of Dortmund's matchday squad entirely for their 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday after an underwhelming performance against Club Brugge in the Champions League during the week.

Shaquiri, Hendo and Salah with a stellar performance! https://t.co/COv2PR5GnJ — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) September 23, 2018

Speaking to Sky Sports in Germany, his former teammate Grosskreutz has claimed that while he does sympathise with Gotze, he believes he needs to go abroad - specifically to Liverpool - to revive his career.





He said: "I'm very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment, because stuff is written about him - and only him - every day.



"In Brugge, for example, the whole team didn't play well. Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool."

In the meantime, Gotze will be determined to put his head down and work his way back into Dortmund's first team.