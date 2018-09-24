Jack Grealish Signs New 5-Year Aston Villa Contract to Remain With Club Until 2023

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract with the Birmingham-based side which should see him remain with the club until 2023.

The 23-year-old has been with Villa since the age of eight and has developed into one of the brightest young talents in England, also having made his first-team debut for the side back in 2014.

"Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract," the Championship outfit announced via their official website on Monday.


"The 23-year-old’s new deal will see him remain at Villa Park until 2023."

“Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club," Villa CEO Christian Purslow added.


“He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa.”

