Sky Pundit Lauds Harry Kane as 'One of the Best Penalty Takers' He Has Ever Seen

Ex-Republic of Ireland international turned Sky TV pundit Tony Cascarino, has praised Harry Kane as “one of the best penalty takers I have ever seen," following extending his excellent spot kick record in the 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex.

Kane put Spurs ahead in the second half drilling in a penalty after eagle eyed referee

Chris Kavanagh noticed that Glenn Murray had used his hand blocking a free kick in the box.

After Brighton's protests, Kane calmly stepped up to take penalty, firing it past 'keeper Ryan before Erik Lamela added a second 14 minutes before the final whistle.

Tony Cascarino was impressed with the England skippers' driven penalty technique and told the Times: “His spot kicks have got the lot - power, accuracy and even if the goalkeeper goes the right way they often get nowhere near the ball.

“Not since the likes of Ray Stewart, Matt Le Tissier and Alan Shearer have we seen a player as reliable as Kane from the penalty spot, he added.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kane has an excellent record from twelve yards converting 80% of his spot kicks since his first penalty for Tottenham was saved by Hearts 'keeper Jamie McDonald in the 0-0 Europa League match.

Kane has repeatedly used the same technique of thundering the ball into the back of the net giving even the best goalkeepers no chance of reaching the ball in time - a technique that served him well in the World Cup scoring three from three.

It seems nothing fazes the striker before a spot kick with Tottenham's talisman looking composed and calm in every penalty. His last miss came at the 2-2 draw with Liverpool back in February this year.