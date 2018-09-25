Crystal Palace Defender Jairo Riedewald Reportedly Interesting Champions League Side Galatasaray

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace outcast Jairo Riedewald.

The Netherlands international has struggled for game time since joining the Eagles, originally transferring to the Selhurst Park outfit when Frank de Boer was in charge at the start of last season.

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Riedewald could be offered a route away from Palace by Galatasaray, who are in the Champions League this season, drawn alongside Porto, Schalke and Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D.

Riedewald did have the chance to secure a move away from Palace in the summer, with Championship side Swansea reportedly interested in taking the former Ajax defender on loan for the season.

Galatasaray have allegedly made Gary Cahill their primary target, with the 32-year-old currently out of favour at Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri favouring centre backs Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz.

A move to Turkey could be a good opportunity for both Riedewald and Cahill, both of whom seem unlikely to get minutes this season after falling down the pecking order at their respective clubs.

Cahill is generally considered one of Chelsea's most important players in recent times, helping the Blues to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, a Champions League and a Europa League during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Riedewald was considered one of Europe's most promising defenders while at Ajax, a club that has produced top class centre backs like Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Thomas Vermaelen in previous years.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson currently favours a centre back pairing of Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, both of whom played in their recent 0-0 draw with Newcastle.