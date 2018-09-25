ON THIS DAY: Taibi Howler Costs Man Utd, Saints Destroy Hammers & Ekoku Runs Riot for Norwich

After a few days of respite, on this day returns - with the usual thrills, spills and probably not much else here for your entertainment.

Today's football history lesson has somewhat of an away day success story theme, whilst featuring a moment of glory from the all conquering Manchester City. About time eh.

So get comfy and realise just how old you are as we transport you back in footballing time.

Efan Ekoku Goes Goal Crazy

Image by Toby Cudworth

Nigerian striker Efan Ekoku had an absolute field day 25 years ago when Norwich City rolled onto Merseyside to face Everton.

The powerful forward netted a sensational four times, completing a perfect hat-trick en route to sealing a convincing 5-1 win for the Canaries. Just ten days prior, Ekoku scored Norwich's first goal in European competition, in a routine 3-0 UEFA Cup victory over Vitesse Arnhem.

Pretty tasty stuff eh?

QPR Floored as Spurs Bounce Back

Graham Chadwick/GettyImages

Sticking with the early 1990's theme, we next roll on to a classic Premier League clash between Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham at Loftus Road.

The hosts took a two goal lead through Danny Dichio and Andy Impey, putting Rangers in a strong position to claim all three points. Spurs had other ideas though, as Teddy Sheringham's penalty, followed by a Jason Dozzell strike, brought the sides level with just under 20 minutes to go.

Sheringham would score go onto score the game's decisive goal, completing a memorable fightback for a side managed by former QPR boss Gerry Francis.

Horrific Taibi Mistake Stuns Old Trafford

Image by Toby Cudworth

We've all seen our fair share of calamitous mistakes over the years, no matter what Premier League club you support.

One of the more high profile gaffes at Manchester United takes us back to 1999, and goalkeeper Massimo Taibi's day to forget against Southampton. The Italian had been bought to Manchester by Sir Alex Ferguson as a replacement for legendary Peter Schmeichel, who had departed the club after United's Champions League success in May.

It's fair to say thing didn't quite go to plan. Inexplicably, Taibi let an innocuous Matt Le Tissier shot from 30 yards slip through his palms and between his legs, bringing this particular clash level at 3-3. Oops.

Needless to say, he didn't last long.

Wolves Downed by Clinical Cardiff

Image by Toby Cudworth

A trip to Molineux these days is not the most appetising prospect, given the resources now at their disposal.

Things haven't always been so good though, with today's trip down memory lane taking us back to a 2004 Championship clash against now Premier League rivals Cardiff. The visitors flew out of the blocks through Paul Parry's early goal, though the score was soon levelled by Carl Cort. The Bluebirds asserted their authority on the contest soon enough, as goals from Peter Thorne and Graham Kavanagh put the away side firmly in command.

Paul Ince's goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Cardiff emerged 3-2 victors. Wonder if they fancy a repeat this season?

Boing Boing Baggies Overcome Lacklustre Arsenal

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It's not often that West Brom fans will celebrate a victory at the Emirates Stadium. Well not anytime soon anyway.

But rewind eight years ago and you'll remember the Baggies doing exactly that - seeing off a desperately poor Gunners side at home. Peter Odemwingie got the ball rolling, and when Gonzalo Jara and Jerome Thomas added further goals, it was astonishingly 3-0 with 15 minutes to play.

Samir Nasri struck twice in the final quarter of an hour to set up a tense finish, but the away side held on - sending their travelling contingent home in as you'd imagine, pretty high spirits.

Brilliant Tevez Wraps Up City Win Over Champions Chelsea

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Individual brilliance. Everyone loves watching it, and every player dreams of pulling it out on the big stage.

Back in 2010, that's exactly what we witnessed from Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez. Coming up against champions Chelsea, the Citizens were still looking to establish themselves as serious top flight title contenders.

That's exactly what they did in their clash at the Etihad, and it was Tevez who manager Roberto Mancini had to thank for it. Picking up the ball just inside his half, the Argentinian ruthlessly exploited the Blues on the counter - driving forward at Ashley Cole before driving an unstoppable low drive into the far corner.

Breathtaking stuff.

Southampton Cruise to London Stadium Glory

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ahhhh, the London Stadium. Every supporter around the country's favourite ground. If you like athletics that is.

What's more troubling for West Ham is that they tend to have an aversion to playing well there themselves - with their new 'home' already the site of a few home stuffings. One such occurrence happened on this day two years ago, with the Hammers still very much finding their feet in their new surroundings.

Visitors of the day Southampton had no such problems however - Charlie Austin, Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse enjoying themselves in a comfortable 3-0 win. Easy work.

Glennjamin Murray Turns 35

Clive Rose/GettyImages

We round off our latest delve into the archives with a birthday celebration - Brighton's Glenn Murray to be specific.

Albion's talismanic forward has blossomed and gotten better with age, defying the many critics who said he didn't have the credentials to cut it at the highest level. 16 goals in 39 Premier League appearances over the past season and a smidge would suggest otherwise - and Murray already has four strikes to name for this campaign.

Not bad. Not bad at all. Happy Birthday Glenn.