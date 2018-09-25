'He Could Be Some Player': Watford Striker Troy Deeney Raves Over Leicester's James Maddison

Watford striker Troy Deeney has praised Leicester midfielder James Maddison for his performances so far this season, claiming the Foxes star has a big future ahead of him.

Maddison joined the 2015/16 Premier League champions during the summer and has settled in well, recently scoring a free kick in the 3-1 win against Huddersfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Deeney even tipped the 21-year-old for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad if he continues his good form.

"I think he would warrant an England call-up if he can keep this up"@T_Deeney says the #Watford dressing room have taken note of the fast start James Maddison had made to his #LCFC and #PL career.



How highly do you rate him? pic.twitter.com/dvAfqZmN2s — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 24, 2018

He said: "We all know football, we all know talent when we see it and he's got great talent. His set pieces as well which people don't really speak about. He's got an eye for goal.

"He's a player we all look back and go 'oh, he could be some player, this guy'. I would probably say he warrants an England call-up if he can carry on for the next few games but I think Leicester have really got some talent there with Demarai Gray, another young boy with the license to go and express themselves."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Deeney, into his fourth Premier League season with the Hornets, is yet play for the Three Lions but has been backed by teammate Ben Foster recently to make the step up to international level.

The goalkeeper said, as quoted by the Watford Observer: “Yes, he offers a different dimension. Like when Peter Crouch was in the team, he brought a different dimension at that time.





“That’s what Troy’s got. If you get the ball up to him with quality, he will hold it and, as long as you can get around him, you can get yourself up the pitch.

“He is such a strong boy and his work rate is second to none. Troy can only do his talking on the pitch. That’s what he has done every game since I have been here this season.”