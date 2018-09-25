Italian Report Claims Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Wants to Return to Former Club Juventus

There has been much speculation around the relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, and a report in Italy has claimed that the Frenchman is trying to engineer a return to his former club Juventus.

Pogba appeared to criticise his manager's tactics following the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. with many reports claiming this was the latest example of a bust up between the two. However, Pogba himself later posted a Tweet suggesting that there was no issue between himself and Mourinho.

Some people make polemic even from “good morning” to create drama 🙄 Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted 😂 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 24, 2018

A report since however has claimed that Mourinho confronted the World Cup winner after the game against Wolves over his performance.

Tuesday's front page of Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that Pogba's criticisms of his manager are all made in an attempt to manufacture a return to his former club in Italy. The headline reads 'Pogboom, he wants Juve', and states that his latest frustrations towards his manager are proof that the World Cup winner wants to leave the club.

Pogba has often looked frustrated on the pitch and has even made his disappointment towards the team known to the press, yet both Pogba and Mourinho have both stated that they have a healthy, professional relationship and there is nothing to be concerned about.

After starring under Didier Deschamps at the World Cup, questions were asked about why Pogba has struggled to replicate that form for his club.

Mourinho's tactics are often suggested as the reason for Pogba's frustrating displays, and the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to one of many European giants in an attempt to escape his manager.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on signing Pogba, whilst this is not the first time that Juventus have been touted as potential suitors of the player.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Manchester United refused to entertain a possible departure for Pogba, and he remained at the club. This season, he has netted four goals in his seven appearances for the club, and has shown glimpses of his impressive ability.