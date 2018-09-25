Italian Report Claims Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Wants to Return to Former Club Juventus

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

There has been much speculation around the relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, and a report in Italy has claimed that the Frenchman is trying to engineer a return to his former club Juventus.

Pogba appeared to criticise his manager's tactics following the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. with many reports claiming this was the latest example of a bust up between the two. However, Pogba himself later posted a Tweet suggesting that there was no issue between himself and Mourinho.

report since however has claimed that Mourinho confronted the World Cup winner after the game against Wolves over his performance.

Tuesday's front page of Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that Pogba's criticisms of his manager are all made in an attempt to manufacture a return to his former club in Italy. The headline reads 'Pogboom, he wants Juve', and states that his latest frustrations towards his manager are proof that the World Cup winner wants to leave the club.

Pogba has often looked frustrated on the pitch and has even made his disappointment towards the team known to the press, yet both Pogba and Mourinho have both stated that they have a healthy, professional relationship and there is nothing to be concerned about.

After starring under Didier Deschamps at the World Cup, questions were asked about why Pogba has struggled to replicate that form for his club. 

Mourinho's tactics are often suggested as the reason for Pogba's frustrating displays, and the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to one of many European giants in an attempt to escape his manager.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on signing Pogba, whilst this is not the first time that Juventus have been touted as potential suitors of the player.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Manchester United refused to entertain a possible departure for Pogba, and he remained at the club. This season, he has netted four goals in his seven appearances for the club, and has shown glimpses of his impressive ability.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)