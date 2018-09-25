How to Watch Oxford United vs. Man City: League Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Oxford United face Man City in League Cup action on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

By Michael Shapiro
September 25, 2018

Oxford United will look to upset defending-champion Manchester City on Tuesday in the third round of the League Cup. Kickoff from Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Man City will be making their first appearance in the tournament on Tuesday. They enter the match following a League Cup championship in 2017-18. Man City cruised to the title after a close battle against Leicester City in the quarterfinals and then defeating Arsenal 3-0 in the tournament final. 

Oxford United got off to a 2–0 start in the League Cup and shut out both of their opponents. They most recently defeated Newport Country 3-0 on Aug. 28 with two goals scored in the game's opening four minutes. Tuesday's match will mark Oxford United's first appearance in the third round of the League Cup since 2002. 

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: ESPN+

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

