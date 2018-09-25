Report Claims That Juventus Are Interested in Snapping Up Aaron Ramsey as Contract Saga Continues

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as the Welsh midfielder's current contract saga looks set to continue.

Ramsey's contract in north London is set to run out at the end of the season and, as of yet, there is no word as to whether he is going to sign an extension. If both parties fail to come to an agreement then Ramsey may be sold in the January transfer window before he ends up leaving on a free deal next summer.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

According to CalciomercatoJuventus are not interested in signing the 27-year-old for a fee in January, but will instead be looking to snap him up next summer if his situation at Arsenal still hasn't been resolved.

However, the Old Lady have two pieces of criteria that need to be met if they are to go ahead with the deal. They need Ramsey's wage demands to be reasonable and that his agent's fee isn't too high.

This comes after Juventus managed to land Emre Can on a free deal earlier this summer, only to be pegged back by other huge financial costs. Can is now on a contract which sees him net £5.4m while his agents reportedly bagged £14.3m for brokering the switch.

Despite the fact that Ramsey's future is currently up in the air, he has remained a part of new manager Unai Emery's plans so far this season and has featured in every one of their Premier League matches.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Ramsey has already attracted attention from the likes of ChelseaAC Milan and Liverpool, so it is anyone's guess as to where he will be plying his football next season.

