Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Preview: League Form, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Tottenham Hotspur switch their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening when they host fellow top tier side Watford.

Spurs last won what was then known as the League Cup back in the the 2007/08 season and made it to the round of 16 last season, losing out to London rivals West Ham. After defeat in their first taste of cup football in the Champions League this season, the north Londoners will enter the third round with high aspirations.

They face a Watford side that has started the season well under Javi Gracia, and have in fact already beaten Spurs 2-1 in the league. The Spaniard's side dispatched Championship side Reading 2-0 away from home in the previous round.

League Form

It has been a rough start for the Lilywhites campaign, however in recent weeks Spurs have been seen back on form, contributing to a solid start to the Premier League season.

Spurs sit in fifth behind rivals Liverpool, City and Chelsea, having won four of their six matches so far. Their two defeats came in the form of a 2-1 loss at home to Liverpool and a 2-1 loss away to Watford. However in their last match they beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex.

Watford have been the surprise package this season remaining unbeaten in their opening four games this season before defeat to Manchester United and a draw with Fulham last time out halted their progress. The Hornets currently reside one place above their London rivals in fourth position, leading Spurs by one point.

Key Battle

This match will gives both sides the opportunity to give some fringe players the chance to earn some first team minutes.

Argentinian defender Juan Foyth is in line for his first start of the season, since his £8m arrival from Estudiantes last summer he has struggled to challenge Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davidson Sanchez for a starting spot. The 20-year-old has found his opportunities limited but the League Cup could prove to be beneficial.

He'll be playing against attacking midfielder Domingos Quina, the youngster progressed through the ranks at West Ham before he was let go on the cheap to the Hornets. Portuguese Under-19 international has seen opportunities limited since his move but has already shown that he has the ability to produce brilliance after scoring from 35 yards against Reading, but facing off against Spurs will provide a different challenge.

Team News

Pochettino is likely to rest a host of his current first team regulars in the hopes of keeping his players as fresh as possible and to avoid any unnecessary knocks.

The likes of Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko could be in line for starts as they look to regain match fitness after injury, with Son likely to start up front. Paulo Gazzaniga could be in line for his first Spurs start alongside Juan Foyth and youngsters Harry Winks, Luke Amos and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Watford are likely to rest players as well, the likes of Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray, Ben Foster and Abdoulaye Doucoure to be rested alongside club captain Troy Deeney who has been ruled out through injury.

This provides the opportunity for the likes of youngsters Isaac Success, Domingos Quina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema, Marc Navarro, Adam Masina and Heurelho Gomes is likely to return in goal.





Predicted Watford Lineup: Gomes, Navarro, Prodl, Mariappa, Masina, Femenia, Chalobah, Quina, Sema, Okaka, Success.

Prediction



