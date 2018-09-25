Twitter Reacts as Derby Knock Out Hapless Man Utd in Carabao Cup at Old Trafford

So, Manchester United got banged out by Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Just when things seemed to be getting better for Jose Mourinho, his side managed to pull a special defeat out of the hat as Harry Wilson and Jack Marriot scored for the visitors, cancelling out Juan Mata's opener before Marouane Fellaini equalised in stoppage time.

Somehow, Derby managed bounce back and beat their illustrious opponents on penalties as Phil Jones missed the decisive spot kick to give Frank Lampard's side the win.

So where next for the Red Devils? How can they hope to recover from this embarrassing and hilarious defeat? Needless to say, Twitter had a few reactions.

Pics of the Phil Jones face please! — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 25, 2018

A managerial star is born. Congratulations to @dcfcofficial and well played Frank Lampard and his team. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 25, 2018

There were plenty of shout outs to Harry Wilson, who scored an absolute barnstormer of a screamer to draw his side level in the second half.

LIVERPOOL LOANEE HARRY WILSON AKA GARETH BALE REGEN 😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 25, 2018

WHAT A GOAL @harrywilson_ !!!! MY BRO ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) September 25, 2018

Brilliant Harry Wilson. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) September 25, 2018

Jack Marriott then looked to have won it for the Championship club, only for Mourinho's go-to guy Marouane Fellaini to pop up late on with a trademark header.

Fellaini spoiled the Mourinho meltdown pic.twitter.com/6QrlLXvteM — Dan Soff (@Dan_Soff) September 25, 2018

Fellaini saving your career — Ernest Coleman (@cole_xy) September 25, 2018

Fellaini’s goal just helped to drag Man United into a bigger, more beautiful banter. pic.twitter.com/U6w2hSj63s — Paul (@Kolology) September 25, 2018

Fellaini doing what Lukaku should be doing should just give him the #9 shirt if we’re gonna play shithouse football might as well do it wholeheartedly 🤣 #mufc #MUNDER — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) September 25, 2018

Penalties eventually ensued and they were perfectly taken until Phil Jones stepped up. Needless to say, he missed, in true Phil Jones fashion, and Twitter was quick to tear the centre back to pieces.