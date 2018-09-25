Twitter Reacts as Derby Knock Out Hapless Man Utd in Carabao Cup at Old Trafford

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

So, Manchester United got banged out by Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. 

Just when things seemed to be getting better for Jose Mourinho, his side managed to pull a special defeat out of the hat as Harry Wilson and Jack Marriot scored for the visitors, cancelling out Juan Mata's opener before Marouane Fellaini equalised in stoppage time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Somehow, Derby managed bounce back and beat their illustrious opponents on penalties as Phil Jones missed the decisive spot kick to give Frank Lampard's side the win.

So where next for the Red Devils? How can they hope to recover from this embarrassing and hilarious defeat? Needless to say, Twitter had a few reactions.

There were plenty of shout outs to Harry Wilson, who scored an absolute barnstormer of a screamer to draw his side level in the second half.

Jack Marriott then looked to have won it for the Championship club, only for Mourinho's go-to guy Marouane Fellaini to pop up late on with a trademark header.

Penalties eventually ensued and they were perfectly taken until Phil Jones stepped up. Needless to say, he missed, in true Phil Jones fashion, and Twitter was quick to tear the centre back to pieces.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)