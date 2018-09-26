Bayern Star Leon Goretzka Suffers Ankle Injury as Fan Protests Dominate Mid-Week Fixtures

Summer signing Leon Goretzka sustained an ankle injury during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with local rivals Augsburg on an evening where fan protests took place across the country in the Bundesliga.

A late strike from Felix Götze - the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund's Mario Götze - ensured that the points were shared during the all Bavarian derby after Arjen Robben had put the hosts in front. The tie saw Bayern Munich fail to win for the first time across all competitions this season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The reigning Bundesliga champions were forced to end the match on an even more sour note when midfielder Goretzka, who was covering for David Alaba at left back, limped off with an ankle injury at half time to add another name to the club's growing injury list.

It has since been confirmed by Sport Bild's Christian Falk that Goretzka suffered an injury to his ankle joint which could cast doubt over his availability for Bayern Munich's upcoming match against Hertha BSC on Friday.

The biggest talking point ahead of Bayern Munich's match with Augsburg was the planned protests which were going on with fan groups around Germany.

Supporters up and down the county agreed to an atmosphere boycott to protest kick off times and the general treatment of supporters. This came after a breakdown in talks between the German football league (DFL) and German football federation (DFB).

Pictures of two banners which were on display during Werder Bremen's 3-1 win over Hertha went somewhat viral on social media on Tuesday. The first, which was written in English, read: "Football is for you and me, not for f***ing pay tv."

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The remainder of the mid-week game, which will include the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, are all expected to follow suit with the protests.