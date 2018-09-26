Brighton Appoint Dan Ashworth as Technical Director Following Departure From FA

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the appointment of new technical director Dan Ashworth following his departure from the FA where he performed a similar role.

Ashworth had been with the FA since 2012 and his input has helped facilitate huge success at various international levels. England have won World Cups at Under-17 and Under-20 level, an Under-19 European Championship and a best senior World Cup in 28 long years.

He had been heavily linked with a return to club football after previously working for Peterborough, Cambridge and eventually West Brom and was even rumoured to have found his way onto a shortlist for Manchester United in their own search for a technical director.

Brighton have been successful, however, as the Seagulls look to now firmly establish themselves as a Premier League club moving forward after promotion in 2017.

"There is no doubting Dan's standing within the game, and we are absolutely delighted that he will be joining us as our technical director," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom told the club's official website.

"Dan's CV speaks for itself, and while his work alongside Gareth Southgate, with England's senior men's team, was well documented last summer during the World Cup, it's also worth highlighting his excellent work and successes across all the England men's, women's and junior teams."

Ashworth himself said, "I am delighted to be joining Brighton & Hove Albion, one of the country's most progressive clubs. This is a huge opportunity for me and I have taken a lot of time to talk to Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Chris Hughton before making the decision to make the move.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Football Association, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman Greg Clarke, CEO Martin Glenn, England managers Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, as well as the coaches and staff at all levels who have supported me so well.

"The success we have had with our national teams is down to careful planning and high performance from the players, but also the hard work and professionalism of a lot of people over a sustained period of time, and of course the relationship we have had with the clubs, the leagues and the National Game. It's been an honour and great pleasure to serve my country in the past half-decade."