Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas will run down his contract and snub any offers to extend his deal in an attempt to join Italian giants Milan next season, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has played in the Premier League on and off for the last 15 years. After joining Arsenal in 2003, Fàbregas went on to complete a surprise move to west London after three years back at boyhood club Barcelona.

Fàbregas has a matter of months left on his current contract and although Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is eager for the World Cup winner to stay put, Calciomercato claim the midfielder is going to leave on a free transfer due to the arrival of Jorginho.

New manager Maurizio Sarri brought Jorginho with him from Napoli during the summer at the Italy international has slotted straight into Fàbregas' old position.

As a result, Fàbregas has been forced out of the squad. The Spaniard has played just 85 minutes of football this season, an hour of which came during the Community Shield.

There have been ongoing rumors for some time that Fàbregas could join Milan in the near future, and the Rossoneri are expected to formally approach the midfielder in January as they look to tie up a Bosman deal, although sporting director Leonardo Araújo is yet to give the green light.

Milan have always been a side who look to find the perfect balance between experienced players and high-potential players in their squad.

Although Lucas Biglia (32) and Riccardo Montolivo (33) are already part of Gennaro Gattuso's squad, Fàbregas is likely being lined up as a more versatile partner for Franck Kessié or Giacomo Bonaventura.