Diego Simeone 'Positive' Over Jose Giménez Injury Ahead of Madrid Derby

Atlético Madrid made light work of their fixture against SD Huesca on Tuesday, as they eased to a 3-0 victory curtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann, Koke and Thomas Partey.

However, one slight concern for Diego Simeone was the injury of Jose Giménez, who was forced off before half time with what is being called "muscular discomfort".

On this matter, Simeone said, "We will see him tomorrow [Wednesday], but we have positive feelings that he will be fine for Saturday's derby," as reported by Goal.

Atlético's manager also expressed his delight over his side's performance against Huesca, having started the season slowly with two draws and a loss accompanying their two wins prior to the match.

Simeone buzzed: "We are growing in the associative game, we press more together. Against Eibar we already showed improvement, then better against Monaco and even better against Getafe. The first time was strong and I hope Saturday is like that."

Coincidentally, the opposition manager, Leo Franco, spent five years with Atlético Madrid in his playing career as a goalkeeper, with one of those seasons overlapping with Simeone himself.

Huesca's manager received a warm reception from the fans in the Wanda Metropolitano, which pleased Simeone: "I wish him well, it was nice that the fans remembered his time at the club."

"Hopefully Huesca will move forward, transmitting everything he has learned in those years."

This result comes at exactly the right moment for Simeone's side, with the Madrid derby just around the corner.

"We arrive [for the derby] with good results. We hope to manage these days left with the right efforts to get there, said Simeone.