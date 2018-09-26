Jordan Pickford has signed a new contract at Everton that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Pickford has become a fan-favorite at Goodison Park since signing from Sunderland last summer, and was named Everton's player of the season in his debut campaign.

He was also England's No. 1 goalkeeper as they reached the semi finals of the 2018 World Cup, and admits that he might never have been given that opportunity had he not joined Everton.

"When I made the move last year I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career," Pickford told Everton's official website.

"Getting the opportunity to become England’s No. 1 was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out.

"Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it’s inspired me to perform week in and week out and it’s moved my career on, without question.

"I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that’s my goal now."

Pickford became the youngest goalkeeper ever to represent England at a World Cup this summer, and also became the first England goalkeeper to emerge victorious in a World Cup penalty shootout when Gareth Southgate's team beat Colombia in the last 16.

Pickford has made 52 appearances for Everton so far, keeping 12 clean sheets.