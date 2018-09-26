Frank Lampard Reveals What Jose Mourinho Told Him Before Derby's Penalty Shootout Against Man Utd

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Jose Mourinho approached him to praise his side prior to their penalty shootout against Manchester United.

A lot of focus was placed on the dynamic between the two managers before the third round Carabao Cup clash after Lampard spent years of his career playing under the Portuguese at Chelsea.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

When asked if Mourinho spoke to him, Lampard said (as quoted by the Independent): “Only briefly, in my ear, and he said what a great performance it was from the team. I appreciate that.





“It’s not easy in defeat. I think he actually said that before the penalties, but I appreciate it. He was very welcoming and we obviously know each other. We spoke before, during and afterwards and it was an honour to go up against him.”

Derby put in a superb performance at Old Trafford, drawing 2-2 in normal time before prevailing 8-7 on penalties. Lampard was beaming with pride after the match and was full of praise for his side after their stellar showing.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He continued: “It was special. A special performance,

“To come to Manchester United and to not just knick a win but to play the way we played, with all the things we’ve been working towards in a short space of time, to do it on this stage against this team full of top players, with that squad which has some younger boys in it as well, the players were immense. What a night for the club, coming here to do that.

“We didn’t come here and sit back, put men behind the ball and see what happened. We went 1-0 down after three minutes, which is even harder then.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“We won the ball high up the pitch, we brought the line up the pitch... We had confidence and the balls to play like that.”