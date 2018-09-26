Leicester City Star Demarai Gray to Undergo Scan After Leaving Carabao Cup Win on Crutches

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray will undergo a scan on Wednesday to assess the extent of an injury which he suffered during the Foxes' penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old damaged his left ankle late on in the match and even feared it was broken. Fortunately, Gray's injury was not as serious as first feared, and the winger could be seen leaving Molineux on crutches.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Leicester City manager Claude Puel confirmed after the match that Gray would be assessed as soon as possible so that the club could evaluate his injury.

"He will have a scan tomorrow morning. I hope of course it will not be serious. He is positive," Puel confirmed after the match, quoted by the Daily Mail.





"In the beginning, he was afraid on the pitch, because he believed, with his shinpad sticking outside his sock, that it may have been broken."

Demari Gray’s injury sounds serious, such a shame if he’s out for a long time. Just finding a good run of form and consistency as well. — Matt Elliott (@mattelliott321) September 25, 2018

The Foxes eventually won the game thanks to a penalty shootout, something which also saw Derby County (vs Manchester United) and Middlesbrough (vs Preston North End) book their place in the next round of the competition.

Although Christian Fuchs and Hamza Choudhury missed their efforts from 12 yards, only teenager Benny Ashley-Seal converted for Wolves, allowing Leicester City's second most expensive signing Kelechi Iheanacho to score the winning penalty.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Foxes will now be preparing for a trip to Newcastle United this weekend, and with Gray set to miss a substantial part of the campaign as a result of his injury, Fousseni Diabaté could step up to the first team and build on his reputation from last season.