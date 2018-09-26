Leicester City Star Demarai Gray to Undergo Scan After Leaving Carabao Cup Win on Crutches

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray will undergo a scan on Wednesday to assess the extent of an injury which he suffered during the Foxes' penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old damaged his left ankle late on in the match and even feared it was broken. Fortunately, Gray's injury was not as serious as first feared, and the winger could be seen leaving Molineux on crutches.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Leicester City manager Claude Puel confirmed after the match that Gray would be assessed as soon as possible so that the club could evaluate his injury.

"He will have a scan tomorrow morning. I hope of course it will not be serious. He is positive," Puel confirmed after the match, quoted by the Daily Mail


"In the beginning, he was afraid on the pitch, because he believed, with his shinpad sticking outside his sock, that it may have been broken."

The Foxes eventually won the game thanks to a penalty shootout, something which also saw Derby County (vs Manchester United) and Middlesbrough (vs Preston North End) book their place in the next round of the competition.

Although Christian Fuchs and Hamza Choudhury missed their efforts from 12 yards, only teenager Benny Ashley-Seal converted for Wolves, allowing Leicester City's second most expensive signing Kelechi Iheanacho to score the winning penalty.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Foxes will now be preparing for a trip to Newcastle United this weekend, and with Gray set to miss a substantial part of the campaign as a result of his injury, Fousseni Diabaté could step up to the first team and build on his reputation from last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)