Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Fabinho Integration Will Take More Time

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has explained that Fabinho's development process at the club is "really not complicated" but that the midfielder just needs time to get used to life at Anfield this season.

The Brazil international completed a surprise move from AS Monaco early in the summer transfer window for just over £40m, signing a five-year contract on Merseyside.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival Fabinho has only gone on to make one appearance for the club - coming on for a matter of seconds in Liverpool's narrow win over Paris Saint-German.





Questions have been raised over Fabinho's quality largely due to his lack of playing time, but Klopp insists that it is simply a matter of time before the midfielder becomes accustomed to Liverpool's system.

"It’s not different between him and other players," Klopp said, quoted by the club's official website. "It’s really not complicated, only you need to get used to it. It’s about positioning, it’s about reaction, it’s about spaces – defensively, closing them; offensively, use them.

All of this Fabinho talk is nonsense. I just remember Klopp saying we buy players for 4 or 5 years, not to fill short term gaps. He has the exact same approach with new signings, once they're bought. There is no rush. We aren't desperate, for once. Fabinho's time will come. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) September 25, 2018

"It’s a football team with a specific way of playing. That always needs time and they were all used to other football teams.

"At the end, it’s not about changing these players or changing their football personality. They are here because they did what they did. But now we have to work on that it fits. Three, four, five weeks only in football sounds like a really long period.

"Otherwise, you would always say to improve something give it half a year or whatever to really make the next step in your career. That’s it, nothing else."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fabinho could be set to feature heavily for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup match against Chelsea on Wednesday, with the Reds then set to face Maurizio Sarri's side once again just three days later.

Manager Klopp will be hopeful that the club can put a strong cup run together in their search for silverware this season, but the league cup will be low down on the German's priorities following their blistering start to the new campaign.