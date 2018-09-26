Pep Guardiola Dismisses Comparison Between Foden & Iniesta After Starlet's Role in 3-0 Oxford Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted it is too early to compare youngster Phil Foden to former Barcelona maestro Andrés Iniesta, following the 18-year-old's terrific display in their 3-0 victory against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Foden was involved in Gabriel Jesus' opener and assisted Riyad Mahrez for the Citizens' second of the night before finding the net himself in injury-time. However, Guardiola indicated that comparing him with Iniesta would be putting premature pressure on the youngster.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As quoted by FourFourTwo, Guardiola said: "I am not going to say he is going to become Andres Iniesta because it puts pressure on him.





"Iniesta is by far one of the best players I ever saw in my life so we cannot put the pressure on Phil."





Despite refuting the links with Iniesta, Guardiola believes Stockport-born midfielder Foden has what it takes to play regularly if he chooses to stay at City for another decade.

"My dream is for him to stay ten years and, if Phil stays for ten years, he can play regularly and after I don't know what is going to happen with him.





Foden has progressed through the ranks of City's academy, making 14 appearances for the senior side in all competitions and Guardiola suggested his impressive physical development was one of the main factors which contributed to a lack of transfer activity in the shape of attacking midfielders.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He added: "Phil arrived last season and showed he was special and that is why we didn't buy any attacking midfielders in that position.

"He is guy who is so physical and strong. He grew up a lot the last year, he still needs to grow but I think after more than one year with us, the rhythm and pace we play with, he has got it and that is why he is ready to play with us home and away."